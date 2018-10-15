Lukaku delivers BAD NEWS to Man Utd fans about leaving, reveals destination

By Mirror: Monday, October 15th 2018 at 14:34 GMT +3 | Premier League
Man United star 'hopes' to move to Serie A and lavishes praise on Juventus

Romelu Lukaku has admitted he is open to swapping Manchester United for Juventus.

Hit man Lukaku has struggled so far this season at Old Trafford - only managing to find the net four times in 11 appearances with six barren games - amid a general dressing room disharmony with Jose Mourinho.

But Lukaku, who has found form with the Belgium national side notching five times since the World Cup, admits he is open to moving to Serie A.

Lukaku's younger brother Jordan Lukaku plays left back for Lazio which could help lure the elder sibling to Italy.

"Why not? I hope it happens," Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport, when asked if he would move to Italy.

“Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe.

"They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

“ Cristiano Ronaldo stands out, but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa.

"He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference."

