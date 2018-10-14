PHOTOS: Football fans troop to Kasarani for Kenya vs Ethiopia match

207 Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3 | Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3 | Football By Brian Ukaya:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Thousands of football fans are trooping into the Kasarani Stadium for the Kenya vs Ethiopia match that is scheduled to take place today.

The fans started streaming into the stadium as early as six and more are still queuing at the gates. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Security is tight in and out of the stadium. Police officers and members of the National Youth Service were deployed to man all entrances.

Yesterday the Deputy President William Ruto gave the team a motivation token of Sh1 million and re-affirmed a Government pledge of Sh50 million if Harambee Stars qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.