PHOTOS: Football fans troop to Kasarani for Kenya vs Ethiopia match
By Brian Ukaya:
207Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3 | Football
Thousands of football fans are trooping into the Kasarani Stadium for the Kenya vs Ethiopia match that is scheduled to take place today.
The fans started streaming into the stadium as early as six and more are still queuing at the gates.
Security is tight in and out of the stadium. Police officers and members of the National Youth Service were deployed to man all entrances.
Yesterday the Deputy President William Ruto gave the team a motivation token of Sh1 million and re-affirmed a Government pledge of Sh50 million if Harambee Stars qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Kenyans throng Kasarani ahead of Kenya vs Ethiopia showdown
Football 36 minutes ago
Fashion blogger Mukami Karia makes debut in music with 'Confuse You'
Swimming 33 minutes ago
Manchester United set to sign Arsenal star
Football 59 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Former Sports PS Richard Ekai arrested, Wario ordered to surrender
Sports 16 hours ago
Hockey: Amira share spoils with JKUAT in City Park
Hockey 13 hours ago
Maradona slams Lionel Messi for "going to the toilet 20 times before a game"
Football 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Kenya vs Ethiopia: Six Stars who will play key role at KasaraniFootball 13 hours ago
- Hazard sends powerful message to Mourinho about his sacking Football 18 hours ago
- A day with a living legend Eliud Kipchoge Athletics 12 hours ago
- Kenyans throng Kasarani ahead of Kenya vs Ethiopia showdownFootball 36 minutes ago
- Wario and Kip Keino face charges over Rio scandalAthletics 13 hours ago
- Manchester United set to sign Arsenal starFootball 59 minutes ago
- 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers: Harambee Stars on the verge of making Nations Cup returnFootball 13 hours ago