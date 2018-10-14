Football legend Diego Maradona slams Lionel Messi for "going to the toilet 20 times before a game"

By Mirror: Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 10:53 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Diego Maradona's attempts to defend Lionel Messi turned into an incredible attack on the Barcelona superstar.

Messi has long been criticised for failing to reproduce his Barcelona form when he's on international duty, and he hasn't played for Argentina since they exited the World Cup to France at the second round stage.

And while appearing on 'The Last Word Mexico' television programme, Maradona launched into a tirade against the Barcelona superstar and slammed his leadership skills, having initially praised him.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"Messi is a great player but he doesn't get it," said Maradona.

"Before speaking to the manager, he will be on the PlayStation and then on the field, he asks to be and wants to be the leader.

"He is the best in the world along with Cristiano, (but) it's useless to make a leader of a guy who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"Don't worship Messi anymore. Messi at Barcelona is one thing and with Argentina he is another one."

Maradona added that he wouldn't recall Messi to the national team.

"I wouldn't call Messi but never say never," he said.

"You have to take the pressure off him in order to get the leader we want Messi to be, that he will not be. You say to Messi to 'throw yourself in head first' but he prefers to play videogames."

Related Topics: Diego Maradona Lionel Messi Barcelona
LATEST STORIES
Maradona slams Lionel Messi for
Maradona slams Lionel Messi for "going to the toilet 20 times before a game"
Football 37 minutes ago
Pomp and glamour marks search for the next big DJ
Pomp and glamour marks search for the next big DJ
Swimming 32 minutes ago
Afcon qualifier: FKF to lose Sh7m as fans set for free entry to Kasarani
Afcon qualifier: FKF to lose Sh7m as fans set for free entry to Kasarani
Football 11 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Former Sports PS Richard Ekai arrested, Wario ordered to surrender
Former Sports PS Richard Ekai arrested, Wario ordered to surrender
Sports 15 hours ago
Hockey: Amira share spoils with JKUAT in City Park
Hockey: Amira share spoils with JKUAT in City Park
Hockey 11 hours ago
Afcon qualifier: FKF to lose Sh7m as fans set for free entry to Kasarani
Afcon qualifier: FKF to lose Sh7m as fans set for free entry to Kasarani
Football 11 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES