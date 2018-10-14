Football legend Diego Maradona slams Lionel Messi for "going to the toilet 20 times before a game"
Diego Maradona's attempts to defend Lionel Messi turned into an incredible attack on the Barcelona superstar.
Messi has long been criticised for failing to reproduce his Barcelona form when he's on international duty, and he hasn't played for Argentina since they exited the World Cup to France at the second round stage.
And while appearing on 'The Last Word Mexico' television programme, Maradona launched into a tirade against the Barcelona superstar and slammed his leadership skills, having initially praised him.
"Messi is a great player but he doesn't get it," said Maradona.
"Before speaking to the manager, he will be on the PlayStation and then on the field, he asks to be and wants to be the leader.
"He is the best in the world along with Cristiano, (but) it's useless to make a leader of a guy who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game.
"Don't worship Messi anymore. Messi at Barcelona is one thing and with Argentina he is another one."
Maradona added that he wouldn't recall Messi to the national team.
"I wouldn't call Messi but never say never," he said.
"You have to take the pressure off him in order to get the leader we want Messi to be, that he will not be. You say to Messi to 'throw yourself in head first' but he prefers to play videogames."
