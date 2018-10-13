Matthijs de Ligt's Manchester United move blocked - and it's because of Paul Pogba
Manchester United face being frozen out of the chase for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, because of their treatment of Paul Pogba.
The 19-year-old Dutch centre-back has been dubbed 'the new Virgil van Dijk ' in his homeland, but a move to Old Trafford doesn't seem to be on the cards according to the Manchester Evening News.
That's because De Ligt is represented by none other than Pogba's infamous agent Mino Raiola, and his regular clashes with United over his client mean that he isn't too willing to allow Jose Mourinho to get his hands on one of the top young defensive talents in world football.
Pogba's ongoing battles with Mourinho have been one of the standout features of United's messy start to the season.
Last month the pair were filmed in a confrontation at United's Carrington training ground, with Mourinho apparently unhappy at the timing of one of Pogba's Instagram posts after the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County.
Pogba also claimed that United should "attack, attack, attack" after the Premier League draw with Wolves.
De Ligt has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona.
