Matthijs de Ligt's Manchester United move blocked - and it's because of Paul Pogba

By Mirror: Saturday, October 13th 2018 at 09:00 GMT +3 | Football
Matthijs de Ligt speaks to Paul Pogba after the Europa League final in 2016 [Courtesy]

Manchester United face being frozen out of the chase for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, because of their treatment of Paul Pogba.

The 19-year-old Dutch centre-back has been dubbed 'the new Virgil van Dijk ' in his homeland, but a move to Old Trafford doesn't seem to be on the cards according to the Manchester Evening News.

That's because De Ligt is represented by none other than Pogba's infamous agent Mino Raiola, and his regular clashes with United over his client mean that he isn't too willing to allow Jose Mourinho to get his hands on one of the top young defensive talents in world football.

De Ligt is represented by none other than Pogba's infamous agent Mino Raiola [Courtesy]

Pogba's ongoing battles with Mourinho have been one of the standout features of United's messy start to the season.

Last month the pair were filmed in a confrontation at United's Carrington training ground, with Mourinho apparently unhappy at the timing of one of Pogba's Instagram posts after the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County.

De Ligt has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona [Courtesy]

Pogba also claimed that United should "attack, attack, attack" after the Premier League draw with Wolves.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

De Ligt has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona.

Related Topics: Matthijs de Ligt Paul Pogba Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
From two-footed, leg-breaking lunges to kung-fu kicks, 11 of the worst tackles ever [Photos]
From two-footed, leg-breaking lunges to kung-fu kicks, 11 of the worst tackles ever [Photos]
Football 1 hour ago
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
Football 2 hours ago
Maseno Open is on in Nyanza Tennis Club
Maseno Open is on in Nyanza Tennis Club
Tennis 10 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
Football 2 hours ago
SportPesa reveals why there is NO Mega Jackpot -weeks after Cosmas Korir won Sh208million
SportPesa reveals why there is NO Mega Jackpot -weeks after Cosmas Korir won Sh208million
Football 13 hours ago
Wanyama focused on bringing down Ethiopia
Wanyama focused on bringing down Ethiopia
Football 10 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES