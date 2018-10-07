Mourinho reveals what he said at half-time to Man Utd players that helped them win

By Mirror: Sunday, October 7th 2018 at 00:40 GMT +3 | Football
Jose Mourinho's Man Utd side came from behind (Image: GETTY)

Jose Mourinho revealed he held a heartfelt half-time team talk with his Manchester United players during Saturday's win against Newcastle.

The Red Devils recovered from 2-0 down to edge a five-goal thriller at Old Trafford thanks to second-half goals from substitute Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

And under-fire Mourinho has opened up about the talk with his players before their stunning fightback.

He told BT Sport: "At half-time we had a good conversation.

"We didn’t promise each other we would win the match, we promised we’d give everything with no fear – they gave everything, I don’t think we were lucky, we fought for the match.

"Even if it ended 2-2 we would leave with a positive feeling. Nobody can promise to win matches but a professional should promise to give everything and they did."

Alexis Sanchez saved Jose Mourinho’s job

He added on MUTV: "I think at half-time we opened our hearts. We spoke two minutes about the tactical changes we were going to make, and we spoke eight minutes about other things that I thought let the players a little more free to face the second half.

"And 3-2, amazing, but if it was 2-2 I think the feeling would be the same. Always leaving going home with the head high, not hidden, always showing yourself, and that is the feeling when you play with the dignity the boys did in the second half."

