How football clubs can do more to help players battling depression – Everton legend

164 Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3 | Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Neville Southall was a former teammate of Speed [Photo: Courtesy]

Everton legend Neville Southall has called on all professional football clubs to appoint a mental health officer to help cope with players suffering from depression in the wake of Gary Speed’s suicide.

Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert is the latest Premier League star to confess that he has undergone counselling after being struck by mental health issues.

And former Wales keeper Southall is worried that without help other players could go down the route of an ex-club and country team-mate Gary Speed who took his own life almost seven years ago.

In working closely with Sharon McDonnell from Manchester University who has produced the first-ever survey on the reasons behind so many young men taking their own lives, Southall believes football also has a part to play. Gary Speed commited suicide in 2011 [Courtesy]

“It’s understood that suicide is now the biggest killer of young men,” says Southall.

“One thing I would like to see is the Football Association and the Professional Footballers Association taking a close look at mental issues in football.

“Every club should have a mental health officer.

“It hopefully means that people like Gary Speed don’t slip through the net.

“It’s pointless if we don’t look closely at the other side of sport – the mental pressures etc. Whether it will ever happen I don’t know.

“But I would think now you could have grounds to sue if a player’s mental well-being isn’t looked after by a professional football club.” Speed joined his boyhood club Everton in 1996 [Courtesy]

Southall added: “Gary and I came from an era where you would never want to show that you had been hurt physically and mentally.

“If you confessed to any supposed weakness then you were called a girl or worse. Thankfully things are changing. In our era it was basically you’re a man so get on with things. That’s how it was done.

“Gary was a deep thinker and now you wonder was he hiding anything? When he needed to be serious he was mega serious.

“What Gary’s death points to me is that he did have some mental health issues. Just because you are a good looking feller seemingly with the world at your feet doesn’t safeguard you from bouts of depression."

Former Everton skipper Kevin Ratcliffe recalls players being able to turn to a local vicar if they had problems.

“We had a vicar from the church on the corner of Goodison Park during Howard Kendall’s time as manager who would be at the training ground a couple of times a week and you could go to him.

“He would watch our games home and away and I suppose for the times it was unique to have someone like that, a kind of a councillor.

“I think mental issues have been highlighted more in recent years with certain instances including Gary Speed’s death and the time Clarke Carlisle threw himself in front of a lorry.

“I think one of the biggest problems for a top footballer is that suddenly your life as a player comes to a sudden halt.

“Not only are you no longer playing but you go from earning £40,000 a week to nothing.

“Some people may say well what’s the problem? Surely these players would have put some money away and made better use of it but that is not always the case.”