Alexis Sanchez dubbed 'Manchester United's worst signing in years' as fans slam display against Wolves'

164 Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3 | Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3 | Premier League By Mirror:

Alexis Sanchez dejected after Wolverhampton equaliser [Courtesy]

Manchester United fans turned on Alexis Sanchez after his performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Sanchez was wholly ineffective throughout the 90 minutes and was replaced by Juan Mata in the 63rd minute - 10 minutes after Joao Moutinho had equalised for the visitors.

The Chilean has played 23 matches for United since signing from Arsenal in January, but has only scored three goals in that time and has none this season.

Fans have also seen the development of young forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stall in that time, with Martial even indicating that he'd like to leave the club in the summer. Sanchez was wholly ineffective and was replaced by Juan Mata in the 63rd minute [Courtesy]

And in the aftermath of the Wolves draw - a result which has left United eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool - supporters turned on Sanchez on Twitter.

Huw Bowtell - "Alexis Sànchez is just another Falcao. Living on his name. #flop", while Phillip Mehegan added " Anyone who thinks Alexis Sanchez will 'come good' for MUFC are kidding themselves. Genuinely the worst signing we've made in years".

TeamLH44 - Alexis Sanchez has got to be the worst signing Man Utd have done in years. He been here 7 or 8 months now and he has done nothing, had no impact at all.

Rohan Sengupta - Alexis Sanchez continues to get a free ride in the team when Anthony Martial should have clearly started after doing well in the Champions League. Sanchez just looks a shadow of himself and should be dropped for his own good as well as the team's. Enough of free tickets.

Phillip Meghan- Anyone who thinks @Alexis_Sanchez will ‘come good’ for #mufc are kidding themselves. Genuinely the worst signing we’ve made in years

BullBull - Alexis Sanchez is doing my head in tbh. Man is trying to become the most selfless LW at MUFC for some reason. If you’re in an attacking position and can take a pop then fucking take it, mate! No point trying to tee up Lukaku and Lingard when they have 2 blokes around them!