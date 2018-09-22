Champions Man City returned to form with a 5-0 rout of Cardiff

77 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 19:33 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 19:33 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Sergio Aguero scored on his 300th appearance for Man City

* His 32nd-minute goal was his 205th for the club

* Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan made it three before halftime

* Riyad Mahrez scored his first two goals for City

* Man City host Brighton next, Cardiff entertain Burnley

Sergio Aguero marked his 300th appearance for Manchester City with a familiar landmark goal to set the resurgent Premier League champions on their way to a magnificent 5-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Aguero helped City rebound in emphatic fashion after their worst performance of the season in the home Champions League defeat by Lyon as a typical sharp, close-range finish from Bernardo Silva's pass saw him notch his 205th goal for the club.

Aguero's close-range strike just after the half-hour opened the floodgates with Silva heading home three minutes later and Ilkay Gundogan firing home a glorious third before the break to guarantee Cardiff's winless league start continued.

City, then able to stroll as they extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches, celebrated further when record signing Riyad Mahrez joined the party with two superb second-half goals, his first for the club.