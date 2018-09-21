Cristiano Ronaldo WILL face Manchester United after Juventus star escapes extended ban for red card

Cristiano Ronaldo protests his red card during a Champions League tie against Valencia [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face Manchester United despite being sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus.

Ronaldo saw red after appearing to pull the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo during Wednesday night's clash.

However, UEFA sources have suggested that the mandatory one-game suspension is unlikely to be extended to two or three matches which would have ruled him out of an emotional return to Old Trafford on October 23 and Juve’s home game against Jose Mourinho's team on November 7.

European football’s governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo - who left the field in tears - and the case will be dealt with by their control, ethics and disciplinary panel next Thursday. Ronaldo saw red after appearing to pull the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo [Courtesy]

There is no right of appeal over the one-game ban but sources say that disciplinary officials, who have viewed television footage of the incident, do not regard Ronaldo’s indiscretion as worthy of an increased punishment, even though he took a long time to leave the pitch amid heated protests. Ronaldo in tears after red card [Courtesy]

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher said: “It was a soft sending-off for Ronaldo, but the letter of the law says you probably cannot do that, so I think the one-match ban will probably stick.

"He will feel like he was letting his team-mates down in that moment, but I expect him to play in both games against Manchester United."