Agwanda named August’s Kenya Premier League Player of the Month

Friday, September 21st 2018 By Clement Wekulo:

Sony Sugar striker Enock Agwanda [Courtesy]

Sony Sugar striker Enock Agwanda was yesterday named Sports Journalists Association of Kenya/SportPesa Kenyan Premier League Player of the Month for August.

Since rejoining the Awendo-based club during the June mid-transfer window, the burly forward has netted seven goals, five during the month of August.

Agwanda popularly referred to as "Jowi"- the bull, scored a brace and provided an assist in Sony's 3-1 win at home against Thika United.

He then struck the lone goal as his side stunned Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru before shaking the back of the net twice in Sony’s 2-0 win away to Kariobangi Sharks.

The highly experienced Agwanda who has previously had stints with Sofapaka, Gor Mahia, Bandari and National Super League side Ushuru becomes the first player to win back to back awards since it was incepted in 2014. Last month, he was awarded July’s finest thanks to his two goals and two assists.

His scintillating form has seen the sugar millers rise above the relegation zone to tenth position. With four matches left, the 2006 Kenyan Premier League Champions lie tenth on the standings after chalking up 38 points.

Agwanda, who is the Sony Sugar captain pocketed Sh100,000, a personalised trophy and a 49-inch television set courtesy of award sponsors LG Electronics. His club was also awarded Sh50,000.

Meanwhile, national men’s football team Harambee Stars has climbed five places in the latest Fifa rankings which were released by the World football governing body yesterday.

Stars are now ranked 107th up from 112th. The rise is as a result of the team’s identical 1-0 wins at Kasarani Stadium over Ghana’s Black Stars and Malawi in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and a friendly respectively.