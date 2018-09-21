Fans mock Ronaldo as he leaves pitch after red card

164 Friday, September 21st 2018 at 07:27 GMT +3 | Friday, September 21st 2018 at 07:27 GMT +3 | Football By Daily Mail:

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after receiving a red card in a Champions League tie against Valencia [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t hide his devastation after he was sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus on Wednesday and his detractors have been quick to make the most of his misery.

The 33-year-old was dismissed during the first half of the Group H opener in Valencia following an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo now faces a two-match ban for violent conduct, which would see him miss his side’s clash at Old Trafford, but that could rise to three after UEFA determine the length of the suspension in the coming days.

The Portuguese superstar, who had appeared to grab Murillo’s hair following a tangle of legs, was visibly shocked by referee’s decision and was inconsolable as he was led away from the field in tears with the home support savouring the moment. Ronaldo now faces a two-match ban for violent conduct [Courtesy]

The reaction on social media was typically huge as fans took the chance to mock Ronaldo’s misfortune and particularly his tears.

The majority of tweets centred on the idea that the footballing great was too old to be reacting in such a manner, regardless of whether the decision was a fair one or not.

“Ronaldo crying after booting a defender and trying to rip his hair out is actually so funny,” One viewer wrote. ‘Embarrassing from one of the greats’.

Another described the whole affair as ‘Under-9s antics’ while one joked that we now have pictures of the striker crying in every kit he’s ever worn in his career.

Naturally, the incident gave many a chance to compare Ronaldo with great rival Lionel Messi, who scored a hat-trick against PSV on Tuesday night. Ronaldo protests his red card [Courtesy]

Some even suggested that Messi’s goals were the primary reason for his despair.

Others also quipped that they widely ridiculed bronze statue of Ronaldo in Madeira was actually modelled on the former Real Madrid man in tears.

Ronaldo’s red card did not affect Juve’s performance as they went on to win 2-0 thanks to a penalty brace from midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

A two-match ban would rule Ronaldo, who can appeal, out of the home game against Young Boys and the trip to former club Manchester United on October 23.

A three-game suspension would also keep him out of the return against United in Turin on November 7.

Meanwhile Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed the squad’s mentality after they continued to build momentum following a poor start to the campaign with a third straight away victory.

Since losing two of their opening three Premier League fixtures, United have rediscovered their form to put away Burnley, Watford and Young Boys -the last a 3-0 victory on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

Pogba scored twice and set up the other for Anthony Martial in the Group H encounter in Bern, and the France international said recent results reflected the positive mood in the dressing room.

“Obviously when you win you are happier, mentally we are stronger we get better, we change the team but even the players who come in feel already like they are in the team, and that’s all we need,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“It’s a very important win because it was the first game in the Champions League, we needed to start well and we did. We had the result we wanted, maybe the performance should be better, but we have the result and three points.

“So I’m very happy to score and be decisive in the win and for the performance of the team. If I can do it, try to help the team as much as possible, if I can score and assist that is great.” United host Wolverhampton tomorrow.