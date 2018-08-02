Jose Mourinho makes interesting comment about this season’s Chelsea squad
Jose Mourinho has backed Maurizio Sarri to be a success with the “fantastic players and squad” at former club Chelsea.
The Italian was dismissed as “one-dimensional” by his former Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis earlier this week after failing to win a trophy.
But the Manchester United boss, who has been constantly complaining about his own squad, insisted the 59-year-old will be a success in his first job in England football.
The former Inter Milan boss told beIN Sports: “I don’t know him. When I was in Italy from 2008-10, he was not in Serie A.
“I never met him or played against him.
“I just follow football and, lately, the good work he did with Napoli.
“In England, all the good managers have the desire to come.
“It’s a crazy competition with a high level. I think every manager has the dream to come, so he had the chance to come.
“He has a fantastic team, fantastic players and squad — I think he has conditions to do good work.”
