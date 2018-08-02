Kenyan Hellen Obiri wins 5,000 meters race at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

207 Thursday, August 2nd 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3 | Thursday, August 2nd 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3 | Athletics By Brian Ukaya:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Hellen Obiri has won gold for Kenya in the 5,000m final at the 21st edition of the African Athletics Championships at Asaba’s Stephen Keshi Stadium on Thursday. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Ethiopian Seberie Teferi won silver as Meskerem Mamo came third winning bronze.

