Kenyan Hellen Obiri wins 5,000 meters race at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships
By Brian Ukaya:
207Thursday, August 2nd 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3 | Athletics
Hellen Obiri has won gold for Kenya in the 5,000m final at the 21st edition of the African Athletics Championships at Asaba’s Stephen Keshi Stadium on Thursday.
Ethiopian Seberie Teferi won silver as Meskerem Mamo came third winning bronze.
More to follow…
