Kenyan Hellen Obiri wins 5,000 meters race at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, August 2nd 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3 | Athletics
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Hellen Obiri has won gold for Kenya in the 5,000m final at the 21st edition of the African Athletics Championships at Asaba’s Stephen Keshi Stadium on Thursday.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Ethiopian Seberie Teferi won silver as Meskerem Mamo came third winning bronze.

More to follow…

