David Luiz receives GOOD NEWS about Conte's sacking
David Luiz wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in Maurizio Sarri’s reshaped team.
The Brazil centre-back fell out of favour under old boss Antonio Conte last season.
He played only twice in the Premier League after a row with Conte following Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League defeat at Roma last October and was also hampered by a thigh injury.
There was speculation Luiz could be one of the players moved on and he has been linked with Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus.
With Chelsea negotiating to bring in new defensive additions, Luiz’s place remains insecure.
But he has played both pre-season games under Sarri in a reshaped back four and after a penalty shoot-out win over Inter Milan here, he wants to stay.
