Divock Origi set to make shock move to another Premier League club

By Game Yetu: Sunday, July 29th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3 | Football
Divock Origi has made over 50 appearances for Liverpool

Watford are weighing up a move for Liverpool outcast Divock Origi.

The Belgian striker is available with Jurgen Klopp wanting £26million-rated Origi to leave permanently this summer.

But despite the £40m sale of Richarlison to Everton, Watford only want a loan.

The Belgian scored six goals for Wolfsburg last season

Origi has struggled during his time at Liverpool and was sent on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last season.

