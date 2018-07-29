Divock Origi set to make shock move to another Premier League club
By Game Yetu:
77Sunday, July 29th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3 | Football
Watford are weighing up a move for Liverpool outcast Divock Origi.
The Belgian striker is available with Jurgen Klopp wanting £26million-rated Origi to leave permanently this summer.
But despite the £40m sale of Richarlison to Everton, Watford only want a loan.
Origi has struggled during his time at Liverpool and was sent on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last season.
