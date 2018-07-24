Polo: Stonefish & Urchins lift 2018 Mugs Mug tournament title

Mugs Mug 2018 Polo tournament champions, Stonefish & Urchins with their trophies at Jamhuri on Sunday. [Courtesy]

Stonefish & Urchins beat Hoof Hearted 6-4 to lift 2018 Mugs Mug Polo Tournament at Nairobi Polo Club in Jamhuri on Sunday evening.

Handicap three player, Richard Stonewigg, was the star of the game as he raked in five goals for the winners in a pulsating final that left everyone at the edge of their seats.

His daughter, Emily, who is handicap -1.5, slotted the other goal that sealed the deal for the champions whose other members were Harry Griffiths (1) and Megan Griffiths (0.5).

Hoof Hearted, composed of Mbu Ngugi (2.5), Harry Stichbury (0.5), Izzy Stichbury (-0.5) and Lochie Stichbury (-1), started the match with a fraction advantage.

Harry notched a hatrick for the losing effort as Ngugi scored the other goal for Hoof Hearted who went down fighting.

“It was a well-balanced encounter, we managed to beat our opponents because we were swift for the ball.

“I’m glad that everyone played their part in the team,” underlined Stonewigg who first won the cup with his father in 1974, before reclaiming it with his wife in 2013 and now with his daughter in 2018.

“I also want to thank our opponents for the competitive and thrilling battle they displayed on the field.

“The momentum is already set for next weekend's showpiece and I hope to be in the finals again,” underscored Stonewigg.

Cruise Control edged Solovino 5-4 to lift the plate trophy while Off Beat nestled the bowl category after hammering Work In Progress 5-0. Shield was won by Stray Dogs who edged Talent Search 6.5-5. [Standard Reporter]

Mugs Mug 2018 Tournament Collated Results

Main Cup Final

Stonefish & Urchins 6 4 Hoof Hearted

Plate Final

Cruise Control 5 4 Solovino

Bowl Final

Off Beat 5 0 Work In Progress

Shield Final

Stray Dogs 6 5.5 Talent Search

Preliminarily Results

One Millar Lite 6.5 5 Cruise Control

Turkish Delight 8 5 Stray Dogs

Talent Search 8 2 Work In Progress

Hoof Hearted 6 5 One Millar

Stonefish & Urchin 7 5 Off Beat

Turkish Delight 7 5 Solovino

Hoof Hearted 7 1 Talent Search

Stonefish & Urchins 5 Turkish Delight 1