Zetech teams happy with vital weekend wins
Zetech University teams at the weekend continued with their impressive form in various competitions.
Zetech Oaks were on the rampage as they ripped apart their opponents in the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) rugby Sevens challenge.
The Oaks opened the weekend with a 17-7 victory over Moi University.
They then defeated Kabarak University 12-7 for their second victory on Saturday.
On Sunday, Oaks defeated United States International University of Africa 19-5 and University of Eldoret 12-7.
Elsewhere in the KBF Women’s Premier League, Zetech Sparks humbled Strathmore Swords 52-35. Sparks and Swords drew 8-8 after the first quarter.
Sparks came back stronger to win the second quarter 20-6 for a 28-14 halftime lead.
The Swords improved in the third quarter, which they won 10-7. However, the fourth quarter didn’t have much impact as they slowed down again for Sparks to win 17-11.
Sparks coach Maurice Obilo lauded his charges, saying the ladies had played their best game.
“I am impressed. The girls played well and showed commitment to excel. We must maintain the fighting spirit in our subsequent matches,” Obilo said.
In football, Zetech Titans FC drubbed Thika Youth 2-0 in the FKF Division Two League, with Austin Ochieng being named man-of-the-match for his superb form and scoring the team’s winning goals in the second half.
Ochieng scored the first goal in the 60th minute and added his second in the 80th minute.
Team coach Tom Juma said the results were expected, due to the players' resilience.
“My players have been training hard and I was confident they would win. This gives us an edge as we prepare for our next ties,” said Juma. [Elizabeth Mburugu]
