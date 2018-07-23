Champions League draw in full revealed

Celtic have been drawn against Greek side AEK Athens should they progress to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Scottish champions face Norwegian club Rosenborg in the second qualifying round, with the first leg set for July 25.

Brendan Rodgers' side coasted past Armenian outfit Alashkert 6-0 on aggregate in their first qualifier, as they look to progress through to the lucrative Champions League group stages.

Here's the draw in full:

‘Champions’ side of the draw

Celtic (SCO) or Rosenborg (NOR) vs AEK Athens (GRE)

FC Salzburg (AUT) vs Shkëndija (MKD) or Sheriff (MDA)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) or S?duva (LTU) vs Legia Warszawa (POL) or Spartak Trnava (SVK)

Kukës (ALB) or Qaraba? (AZE) vs BATE Borisov (BLR) or HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Astana (KAZ) or Midtjylland (DEN) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) or Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

CFR Cluj (ROU) or Malmö (SWE) vs Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) or Vidi (HUN)

‘League’ side of the draw

Standard Liege (BEL) vs Ajax (NED) or Sturm Graz (AUT)

Benfica (POR) vs Fenerbahce (TUR)

Slavia Prague (CZE) vs Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

PAOK (GRE) or Basel (SUI) vs Spartak Moscow (RUS)