Schools: Who will rule this year’s netball turf?

77 Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:07 GMT +3 | Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:07 GMT +3 | Sports By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Obambo Girls High School netball players from Siaya County in a training session at the Shanzu Teachers Training College ahead of the Kenya Secondary Schools Term TwoA games which starts today (Tuesday) at the same venue, JUne 05, 2017. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

New netball champions will be crowned at this year’s Secondary Schools national Term Two games that begin tomorrow at Hill School, Eldoret.

This is after last year’s winners Obambo Mixed tumbled at the Nyanza Region games relinquishing their crown to Nyakach Girls and losing the right to defend their national title.

However, even with the absence of Obambo, who have been dominant for years, the 2018 contest will not be short of entertainment for netball lovers.

With two former national champions battling to salvage their pride, debutants seeking to announce their arrival in style and returnees out to make amends for their past failures, netball fans should expect thrilling matches.

Coast Region’s Kaya Tiwi and Manor House, who will be enjoying their Rift Valley home support, will be seeking to reclaim the title they won in 2016 and 2006 respectively.

While Kaya Tiwi have played in the last two nationals winning in 2016 and finishing second last year, Manor will be returning to the national games after many years in the cold.

They will both launch their title quest in Group B, which also has Syumile from Eastern Region, who return to the national games after a one-year absence. Senior Chief Ogle from North Eastern complete the group.

Battle for the semi-final slots is expected to be stiff among Kaya Tiwi, Manor House, who have won in the past, and Syumile, who are yearning to test glory.

Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo said they are hoping their consistency will bear fruits but expect a tightly contested championship.

“I’m confident they are ready for the challenge,” Obonyo said.

Nyakach are in Group A alongside Karuri from Central, newcomers Olympic Mixed from Nairobi and St Monica Bukokholo from Western.

Despite being her side’s first national appearance Bukokholo coach Mary Walubengo is confident that they will make a mark. [Elizabeth Mburugu]