Schools: Upper Hill upbeat ahead of games

Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 By Elizabeth Mburugu:

KENYA SECONDARY SCHOOL GAMES Upper Hill School's Fredrick Onyango save penalty kick that ushered them victory against Dagoreti High School during U16 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Term 2 at Lenana School on Saturday June 16, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Region boys' Under-16 football champions Upper Hill are buoyant ahead of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national Term Two games that begin tomorrow at Hill School, Eldoret.

They are eying the junior trophy after their senior team, which won the Under-19 title last year, failed to qualify for the nationals following their 2-0 loss to Dagoretti High in the regional final.

Upper Hill will also be seeking to improve on last year’s performance that saw them bid the games bye at the group stage.

Exuding confidence, Upper Hill captain Eric Kalumuna said they their main objective is to win the title.

“We have been training intensely with the aim of excelling at the national games. We shoulder the hopes of our school and the region and we are ready to fight tooth and nail and make our school and Nairobi proud,” Kalumana said.

Kalumana added that even though they have their eyes set on the trophy, they will not let this get into their heads, but will instead focus on one match at a time.

“We want to lift the trophy but we know that we must excel in our pool matches for us to qualify for the semis before we can make our dreams a reality. Therefore, for us to remain focused, we will take a one match at a time approach.”

Upper Hill are in Group B together with 2016 winners St Anthony’s Kitale from Rift Valley, Riyabu from Nyanza and Kinondo from Coast.

Upper Hill will rely on the services of Kalumana as well as Teddy Andrew, Eric Bundi, Ibrahim Alio and Boku Bora, who were instrumental in their national's qualifying campaign.

They will face stiff competition from St Anthony’s, who know too well that no opponent should underrated after their last year’s loss to underdogs Garissa High in Mombasa.

St Anthony’s will be seeking to reclaim their title they won in 2016 after failing to go past the group stage last year.

Group A has St Peter's Mumias from Western, St Cyprian from Eastern, Sabunley from North Eastern and Riyabu from Nyanza. [Elizabeth Mburugu]