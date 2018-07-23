Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya mourns Mama Oliech

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Sam Nyamweya condoled with the family of ex-Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech following the death of his mother on Friday.

“I take this opportunity on my behalf, my family and football lovers, to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mama Oliech, a great lady and a mother to all,” said Nyamweya.

“I am a witness to a brave lady especially when Dennis took her to France for treatment some years back.”

Mama Oliech passed away on Friday at her home in Lavington after losing her battle to cancer.

Mama Oliech was diagnosed with cancer five years ago before she was flown to France for further treatment by Oliech, who was playing in Ligue 1 then. Mary Auma Oliech, the mother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech

“I remember when the French Embassy tried to deny her entry visa and I had to intervene. I thank Dennis Oliech and his sisters, who really took good care of Mama Mary and I ask others to emulate them,” added Nyamweya.

Others who mourned Mama Oliech include Harambee Stars captain, Victor Wanyama.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to my brother and friend Dennis and his family. I pray that God will grant you strength.”