Volleyball: Pipeline make tournament final

Kenya Pipeline powered their way to the final of Mombasa County open tournament at the Changamwe grounds in Mombasa County.

However, the finals were to be determined by the weather conditions due to heavy rains that have been pouring in Mombasa and its environs.

The champions were due to play former champions and perennial rivals Prisons Kenya in the final of the tournament sponsored by Mombasa County Assembly speaker Harub Ibrahim Khatri.

Kenya Pipeline, led by Coach Japheth Munala booked a spot in the final after dismissing their junior team, Kenya Pipeline ' B ' while their bitter rivals, Prisons Kenya beat current league leaders Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-22) to book a spot in the final.

In the senior men category, Champions General Service Unit (GSU) under the tutelage of Coach Gideon Tarus made it to the final and were to face their fellow servicemen, Prisons Kenya led by Coach Paul Muthinja.

GSU dismissed Equity Bank 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-17) while Prisons Kenya thrashed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23) on their way to the final.

