Barcelona player linked with shock move to Arsenal
By Odero Charles:
77Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 20:39 GMT +3 | Football
Arsenal are in talks with Barcelona over a move for midfielder Andre Gomes.
That is according to RAC1, who say the Gunners are reluctant to pay the asking price of £26.8million for the Portugal international.
Gomes has struggled for regular starts at the Nou Camp and has a number of suitors interested in signing him ahead of the new campaign.
Arsenal have reportedly offered a season-long loan with the option for the deal to become permanent, while Gomes is supposedly keen on a switch to the Emirates.
