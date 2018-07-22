Barcelona player linked with shock move to Arsenal

By Odero Charles: Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 20:39 GMT +3 | Football
Arsenal are close to signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

Arsenal are in talks with Barcelona over a move for midfielder Andre Gomes.

That is according to RAC1, who say the Gunners are reluctant to pay the asking price of £26.8million for the Portugal international.

Gomes has struggled for regular starts at the Nou Camp and has a number of suitors interested in signing him ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal have reportedly offered a season-long loan with the option for the deal to become permanent, while Gomes is supposedly keen on a switch to the Emirates.

