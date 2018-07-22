Woman vows to expose married Premier League star who had sex with her and paid her to keep silent
A woman has told how a married Premier League star had sex with her on holiday twice in one night - then paid her £2,000 to keep quiet about it.
Mila Bonnet, 34, says she met the footballer, an England ace, while he was enjoying a break in a European city with friends.
She claims the player told her he was single and he gave her a fake phone number after they enjoyed a night of passion.
The sales and marketing manager, from Quebec, Canada, later found the player on Instagram, and was horrified to discover he had a wife and children.
She says he tried to buy her silence, paying her £2,000 to remain tight lipped on their tryst - but she believes he deserves to be exposed as a love-rat.
Mila told The Sun on Sunday : “His wife deserves to know the truth. The public need to know too. He is a fraud. He’s full of sh*t. Karma is going to get him."
The Canadian told how she met the footballer, who has promoted himself as a family man, in a nightclub. He was "being really flirty" and told her he was single, she says.
Eventually, she says, they went back to his hotel, where they romped from 3am, having sex twice during the one-night stand.
She said: “Sex with him was great. It lasted quite a while. It happened twice. He was very confident and knows what he’s doing. I had a really good time — I wanted to see him more.”
The next day, Mila claims the player - - who cannot be named by the Sun for legal reasons - began acting differently as his phone "was ringing constantly".
He gave her his phone number, but it wasn't the right one, she says.
After she found him on Instagram, she says she received a call from one of his friends, who offered her £2,000 not to tell anyone about the sex romp.
She said he told her: “He (the footballer) wants you to say, ‘We didn’t have sex, we only had a drink and a bit of fun in the hotel with other people there’. He’ll pay you to keep quiet.”
Mila took
