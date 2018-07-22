St Peters Mumias seek to reclaim rugby sevens title
St Peter’s Mumias eye 7s title
Former national rugby 7s champions St Peters Mumias will be out to reclaim the title they lost in 2016 at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools National Term Two games in Eldoret.
They return to the nationals after a dull 2017 which saw them fail to make past Western Region games. St Peters who are also the 2016 East Africa rugby champions also have eyes set on recapturing the regional title. However, coach Shimenga Livondo said focus is on the national title.
“2017 was not a good year because we struggled and failed to qualify for the nationals, but we are back and our objective is to salvage our pride. We also want to win the East Africa title again but our focus as at now is on the national trophy because only after qualifying that we can start strategising,” Livondo said.
St Peters finished second behind Western Region winners Chavakali who will also be seeking to improve on last year’s second place finish at the nationals. They lost 12-7 in sudden death after the match ended in 7-7 in regular time.
Livondo said this year’s competition will be stiff based on the quality of teams that will be featuring at the games.
“Top teams will be contesting and it only means the level of competition will be high.”
They will be up against reigning East Africa champions Muhuri Muchiri, Laiser Hill who dethroned them in 2016, Nairobi winners Dagoretti High, Chavakali who are favourites to win as well as grab the three tickets to Rwanda for the regional games. Former national champions Maseno and St Mary’s Yala all from Nyanza will also be hoping to secure the bragging rights.
Nakuru Day who lost to Laiser Hill in the Rift Valley final are also expected to shine. Others are debutants Karima and Githiga from Central, Igembe and Muvuti Eastern. Friends School Bwake and St Michaels Kipsombe from Rift Valley as well as Shimo La Tewa and Kaya Tiwi will be battling for the national title and tickets to the East Africa games. [Elizabeth Mburugu]
