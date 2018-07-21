Nakuru man hits jackpot

Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 15:01 GMT +3

A man from Olenguruone in Nakuru County has stuck an unbelievable lucky streak of a cool Sh4.8 million courtesy of Sportybet Kenya.

Cheruiyot Keter bagged the windfall in four consecutive multiple bets on live play, making him among the newest millionaires in the country.

Keter, a former lumberjack, was not alone in carving a niche for himself among the winners as another Kenyan, Boniface Barasa, from Pipeline Estate in Nairobi took home Sh1 million after betting on the same platform.

Keter, who has been placing a wager for the last seven months, conceded that he has no allegiance to any football team and that he was only betting to pass time after losing his job that sustained his livelihood.

“I decided to start playing after my job stalled due to a government directive which outlawed logging,” said Keter who has been a timber merchant for more than ten years.

Keter who had been supplementing his income as a small-scale maize farmer had to find new ways to cater for his family. He joined the millionaires club after staking big in his multi bets with the aim to reap big in his winnings and has now made history by becoming the first player to win millions in multi bets in Kenya’s new bookmaker, Sportybet.

“Honestly, I had a penchant of winning although it was little and when my business stalled, I decided to increase my stake so that I could win big and it paid off,” said an elated Keter.

When officials from Sportybet asked him what he will do with the prize money, Keter said he plans to revive an old construction firm he had a while ago since he has already purchased two acres of land.

After he was unveiled as the winner in Molo town, he was thankful to God and urged other players to be placing a wager but do it responsibly.

As for Barasa who is a casual construction worker, he selected a 17-game multi bet and placed a stake of Shs 50 to win Sh 1 million. Barasa intends to construct a house with the fortune