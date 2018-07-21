Manchester United appoints new head coach

Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 12:39 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Neil Ryan appointed head of Manchester United Under-18 team [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United has signed a new manager to take charge of the Under-18s after Kieran McKenna was promoted to the first-team coaching staff.

Neil Ryan has a task to defend the Under-18 Premier League North title that Kieran won last season and also to continue with the club’s tradition of developing players for the first-team squad. Niel replaces Kieran McKenna [Photo: Courtesy]

“I’ve grown up with Manchester United all my life and it’s an absolute honour and privilege to be here coaching the youth team. It’s my job, and the responsibility of all the coaches in the Academy, to develop young players in the way that is expected at our club,’ said Neil as seen on Manchester United official website.

“The Under-18 team made great strides last season and although there will be some big challenges ahead, I can’t wait to get the new season started.” He added. Neil Ryan in discussion with Colin Little and Nicky Butt [Photo: Courtesy]

Head of Manchester United academy Nicky Butt also added that Neil’s appointment is good for the club’s tradition as he is good at his work.

“Neil has been coaching at United full-time for 11 years now, so he has earned this opportunity. He has moved up through the ranks and I think he is very good at what he does.

Kieran McKenna was promoted to the first-team coaching staff [Photo: Courtesy]

“He is coming into a very good set-up, as he will be assisted by the same staff that worked with Kieran McKenna last season, in Colin Little, Charlie Owen and Kevin Wolfe.

“The aim of this club is to develop the players and get them as close to the first team as possible and we believe that Neil’s appointment will help us continue that tradition.”