Manchester United appoints new head coach
Manchester United has signed a new manager to take charge of the Under-18s after Kieran McKenna was promoted to the first-team coaching staff.
Neil Ryan has a task to defend the Under-18 Premier League North title that Kieran won last season and also to continue with the club’s tradition of developing players for the first-team squad.
“I’ve grown up with Manchester United all my life and it’s an absolute honour and privilege to be here coaching the youth team. It’s my job, and the responsibility of all the coaches in the Academy, to develop young players in the way that is expected at our club,’ said Neil as seen on Manchester United official website.
“The Under-18 team made great strides last season and although there will be some big challenges ahead, I can’t wait to get the new season started.” He added.
Head of Manchester United academy Nicky Butt also added that Neil’s appointment is good for the club’s tradition as he is good at his work.
“Neil has been coaching at United full-time for 11 years now, so he has earned this opportunity. He has moved up through the ranks and I think he is very good at what he does.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“He is coming into a very good set-up, as he will be assisted by the same staff that worked with Kieran McKenna last season, in Colin Little, Charlie Owen and Kevin Wolfe.
“The aim of this club is to develop the players and get them as close to the first team as possible and we believe that Neil’s appointment will help us continue that tradition.”
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United appoints new head coach
Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid star
Aston Villa want Thierry Henry as manager
Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record
Former Stars Captain Oliech mother dies
Kenyans Indiza and Andersen make the cut at Masters
- Chelsea star begs Hazard to stay at Stamford BridgeFootball 19 hours ago
- Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid starGossip & Rumours 53 minutes ago
- Big shots set up London date Athletics 12 hours ago
- Dagoretti dare boys’ top guns Football 12 hours ago
- Mourinho decides Man United defence that will start season against Leicester Football 3 hours ago
- Standard County Classic Series heads to Nyali ClubGolf 1 day ago
- Starlets tackle TanzaniaFootball 12 hours ago