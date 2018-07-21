Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid star
After completing his £99million move to Juventus last week, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have asked the Old Lady to sign his former teammate and friend at Real Madrid, Marcelo.
Ronaldo and Marcelo’s ‘bromance’ was evident both on and off the field. Both have a sense of humor and are known to share adorable dances and handshakes during matches and in training.
The Brazilian sent an emotional tribute to Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner penned a four-year contract with the Italian champions.
In his tribute, Marcelo hinted that he will join Ronaldo at Juve by saying, “Soon we’ll be together again” and according to reports from Spanish outlet Sport, the former Manchester United forward told Juve to sign Marcelo on the day he completed his move to Italy.
However, Manchester United target Alex Sandro has made himself the first choice left-back and Marcelo will have to accept playing second fiddle if he signs.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United appoints new head coach
Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid star
Aston Villa want Thierry Henry as manager
Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record
Former Stars Captain Oliech mother dies
Kenyans Indiza and Andersen make the cut at Masters
- Chelsea star begs Hazard to stay at Stamford BridgeFootball 19 hours ago
- Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid starGossip & Rumours 52 minutes ago
- Big shots set up London date Athletics 12 hours ago
- Dagoretti dare boys’ top guns Football 12 hours ago
- Mourinho decides Man United defence that will start season against Leicester Football 3 hours ago
- Standard County Classic Series heads to Nyali ClubGolf 1 day ago
- Starlets tackle TanzaniaFootball 12 hours ago