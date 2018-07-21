Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid star

Ronaldo completed his switch from Real Madrid to Juventus [Photo: Courtesy]

After completing his £99million move to Juventus last week, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have asked the Old Lady to sign his former teammate and friend at Real Madrid, Marcelo.

Ronaldo and Marcelo’s ‘bromance’ was evident both on and off the field. Both have a sense of humor and are known to share adorable dances and handshakes during matches and in training. Ronaldo wants Juve to sign Marcelo [Photo: Courtesy]

The Brazilian sent an emotional tribute to Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner penned a four-year contract with the Italian champions.

In his tribute, Marcelo hinted that he will join Ronaldo at Juve by saying, “Soon we’ll be together again” and according to reports from Spanish outlet Sport, the former Manchester United forward told Juve to sign Marcelo on the day he completed his move to Italy. Marcelo hinted at joining Ronaldo at Juve in his farewell message [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Manchester United target Alex Sandro has made himself the first choice left-back and Marcelo will have to accept playing second fiddle if he signs.

