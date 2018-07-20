Former Harambee Stars Captain Dennis Oliech loses mother

Friday, July 20th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3 By Gilbert Wandera:

Mary Auma Oliech, the mother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech has died. Auma passed away yesterday at her Lavington home in Nairobi. Oliech’s elder brother and manager Nickson Onywanda confirmed his mother’s death and said the body has been moved to Umash Funeral Hom

“She fell ill and we were preparing to take her to hospital but she passed away before we could do that,” Onywanda said.

Despite having a famous son, the late Auma was also popular in her own right and was well known for her finger-licking food at the well known ‘Mama Oliech’ restaurant which she managed.

Five years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer and spent close to one year undergoing treatment in Paris where Oliech was playing football.

Last year she had to come out and defend her son over reports that he had fallen on bad times. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“Kenyans are accusing my son of living a pathetic life, yet he is the one who at one point raised the Kenyan flag high when his goal helped Stars to qualify for their last Africa Cup of Nations in 2004,” she told the media. Mama Oliech also elaborated how his son spent a lot of money on her treatment.

“He has helped us whenever he can when it comes to family projects. When I was battling cancer, he played a big role in making sure I got well. He found a doctor in France who treated me from 2013 to 2016,” she said.

“He spent huge amounts of money. Now I am well, I just attend physiotherapy. Also, he supported me to open a second branch of Mama Oliech and a pub at Dagoretti Centre.”