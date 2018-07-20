Inside Ronaldo's £4.8m mansion set for sale after joining Juventus

By Odero Charles: Friday, July 20th 2018 at 10:59 GMT +3 | Football
The Real Madrid star soaks up the rays

Cristiano Ronaldo has put his £4.8 million mansion on the outskirts of Madrid up for sale, according to the Sun.

The Portuguese relaxes indoors too (Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram)

On June 15, the Portugal star, who recently signed with the Italian champion Juventus, reached a deal with Spanish tax authorities, admitting to four charges of tax fraud and agreeing to 18.8 million euro fine and a suspended two-year jail term.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his children (Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram)

The home includes a state-of-the-art gym, equipped with treadmills, a weights section and stretching zone, so he could keep in shape at home.

 

The 33 year old also has a fleet of 22 cars too, which will be spread around his various houses in Portugal including Funchal, the Algarve, Lisbon and Sierra de Geres and others will be moved to his new house in Italy.

Ronaldo made a similar move as he was leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009 where he had sold his Manchester mansion for around 20 million euro.

