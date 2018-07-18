Syumile Mixed relish national games return

Wednesday, July 18th 2018 | By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Eastern Region netball champions Syumile Mixed are delighted to make their return to the national games after a one-year absence.

The Makueni County students will be making their second appearance at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national Term Two games set for next week at Hill School, Eldoret.

Syumile secured their spot at the national extravaganza after beating Kirigara 52-30 in the regional final last month. They will be looking to improve on their 2016 national fifth-place finish on their debut.

Captain Beryl Adhiambo cautioned their opponents saying they should not write them off because they will not be intimidated.

“We have trained well and I believe we are ready for any challenge. We failed to qualify last year but our opponents should not expect to have it easy because this time,it will not be business as usual,” Adhiambo said.

She added that they expect stiff competition from former national champions Kaya Tiwi from Coast as well as Nyakach Girls, who defeated champions Obambo Mixed.

“We are determined to make a good account of ourselves and our aim is to play in the final."

"Last year’s winners Obambo will not be defending their trophy and so it is up for grabs for any team that gets it right and we are yearning to become this year’s champions.”

Syumile will rely on the prowess of their goal attacker Peninah Omari who has been instrumental in their campaign from the zonal level.

Omari was superb during regional games leading her side to victory against Kirigara who have dominated the region for many years.

Her skills earned her the Most Valuable Player award.