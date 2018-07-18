Usain set to join former Manchester United coach’s club
Usain Bolt is set to be handed a chance to make his football dream a reality, after being handed the chance to prove himself in Australia.
The fastest man on the planet, now 31, is heading Down Under where he is set to link up with former Manchester United assistant boss Mike Phelan, reports Bristol Live.
Bolt is being offered the chance to earn a 12-month deal with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
Australian paper The Daily Telegraph reports that Bolt is on the verge of a shock move to the club, realising his childhood football dreams.
The Mariners are close to securing a six-week contract for legendary Jamaican sprinter Bolt, with the hopes that it could turn into a season-long deal should his initial spell at the club go to plan.
Bolt was pictured at the World Cup final yesterday, and also featured in this year's Soccer Aid, netting a penalty in a shootout last month as he captained a World XI side to a 3-3 draw before going down 4-3 on penalties.
The 100m world record holder is not the only person to be joining ex-Bristol City midfielder Khalifa Cisse at the Mariners.
Former Hull City boss Phelan has been appointed sporting director at the club, with the hopes his experience as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United will serve the Mariners well.
