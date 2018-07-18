Pogba 'contacts Juventus to set up shock move back to Italy after they snap up Ronaldo

349 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring in the World Cup Final [Photo: Courtesy]

Paul Pogba has called Juventus in a bid to rejoin the Italians two years after rejoining Manchester United.

The France international returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four years in Turin for a then world record £89m fee.

Juve have proven their ambition this summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo for £88m from Real Madrid, which has not got unnoticed to the newly-crowned World Cup winner.

Tuttosport claim the newfound ambition and "Ronaldo effect" has turned Pogba's head and that the midfielder would be open to rejoining the Old Lady. The French midfielder kisses the trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

With the addition of Ronaldo, Juventus are feasibly better equipped to conquer Europe than United, with the Champions League now the biggest goal for Pogba after inspiring Les Bleus to glory in Russia.

Pogba has made 88 appearances in his second spell with the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals and winning both the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Jose Mourinho will be desperate to keep Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

With three years left on his contract, Pogba is in a weak bargaining position and United would surely demand a world record fee to relinquish the player at this stage. Pogba became one of the best in the world in white and black [Photo: Courtesy]

In 2019 though, with just two years remaining on his deal, in a similar situation to Eden Hazard at Chelsea this summer, a deal may be more feasible.