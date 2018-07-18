Anthony Joshua in heated confrontation with Miller during Povetkin face-off event
Anthony Joshua was involved in a heated confrontation with Jarrell Miller at his face-off with world title challenger Alexander Povetkin.
Miller, an American heavyweight, jumped onto the stage as Joshua was posing for photographers ahead of his September showdown with Ukrainian powerhouse Povetkin.
As Joshua stood with his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in hand during the presentation event in New York, the Brit was seen turning round to a disturbance to his side.
Miller had stormed the stage and began a verbal clash between the pair.
Among the choice words caught on camera, Miller was heard saying that Joshua should "give them what they want," which appeared to be a dig at his decision to fight Povetkin.
The pair were pulled apart from each other after exchanging words with one another.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Joshua and Povetkin were in the United States foe the launch of streaming site DAZN, which will be providing Sky Sports with 16 additional US fight night events.
"People talk about me, then see me face-to-face, and they still want to talk," Joshua said after leaving the stage.
"I defend my titles in the ring, I'm dedicated, and I just won't tolerate it outside the ring either. I defend my position. That's what we do as fighters.
"Anyone is welcome to come and get the smoke.
"Firstly I will focus on Povetkin but you never know what the future holds."
Joshua faces off against Povetkin, the man who brutally knocked out David Price earlier this year, at Wembley in September.
LATEST STORIES
Anthony Joshua in heated confrontation with Miller during Povetkin face-off event
Kaya Tiwi School ready for national games in Eldoret
Celtics still hoping to re-sign guard Smart
Denis Oliech lands City Hall post
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
Kylian Mbappe donates his World Cup earnings to charity
- Redemption moment for K’Ogalo as they host YangaFootball 10 hours ago
- Anderson leads locals at MastersGolf 10 hours ago
- Spieth eyes British Open titleGolf 10 hours ago
- Focus shifts to KCB Karen Masters tourneyGolf 1 day ago
- Chelsea keeper Courtois: Latest news on the best keeper at the World Cup moving to Real MadridFootball 12 hours ago
- Golf-action moves to Karen course as KCB tourney kicks off-sports-golfGolf 1 day ago
- Starlets aim for maiden Cecafa titleFootball 10 hours ago