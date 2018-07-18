Anthony Joshua in heated confrontation with Miller during Povetkin face-off event

349 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 09:15 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 09:15 GMT +3 | Boxing By Mirror:

Joshua was in America to face-off with Povetkin [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Joshua was involved in a heated confrontation with Jarrell Miller at his face-off with world title challenger Alexander Povetkin.

Miller, an American heavyweight, jumped onto the stage as Joshua was posing for photographers ahead of his September showdown with Ukrainian powerhouse Povetkin. There was a disturbance on the stage which caught Joshua's attention [Photo: Courtesy]

As Joshua stood with his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in hand during the presentation event in New York, the Brit was seen turning round to a disturbance to his side.

Miller had stormed the stage and began a verbal clash between the pair. Miller proceeded onto the stage to speak with Joshua [Photo: Courtesy]

Among the choice words caught on camera, Miller was heard saying that Joshua should "give them what they want," which appeared to be a dig at his decision to fight Povetkin.

The pair were pulled apart from each other after exchanging words with one another.

The pair were soon pulled apart [Photo: Courtesy]

Joshua and Povetkin were in the United States foe the launch of streaming site DAZN, which will be providing Sky Sports with 16 additional US fight night events.

"People talk about me, then see me face-to-face, and they still want to talk," Joshua said after leaving the stage. Promoter Eddie Hearn pushed Miller back [Photo: Courtesy]

"I defend my titles in the ring, I'm dedicated, and I just won't tolerate it outside the ring either. I defend my position. That's what we do as fighters.

"Anyone is welcome to come and get the smoke. It was only a short disturbance on the stage [Photo: Courtesy]

"Firstly I will focus on Povetkin but you never know what the future holds."

Joshua faces off against Povetkin, the man who brutally knocked out David Price earlier this year, at Wembley in September.