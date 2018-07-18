Celtics still hoping to re-sign Smart

By AP News: Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a basket during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. [Photo/AP:Credit: Bob DeChiara]

The Boston Celtics are still hoping to re-sign Marcus Smart. The 24-year-old guard is a restricted free agent and the Celtics are waiting to see what offers he receives, general manager Danny Ainge told the Boston Herald. 

But, Ainge said he wants Smart to return to Boston. The Celtics can match any contract Smart signs with a different team. 

"Don't know. Everything is in negotiations right now. But we want Marcus back," he said, via the Boston Herald. Smart has reportedly been frustrated by his negotiations with the Celtics. He may accept the Celtics' offer

Related Topics: Boston Celtics Marcus Smart Danny Ainge Boston Herald
LATEST STORIES
Kaya Tiwi School ready for national games in Eldoret
Kaya Tiwi School ready for national games in Eldoret
Sports 2 hours ago
Celtics still hoping to re-sign guard Smart
Celtics still hoping to re-sign guard Smart
Basketball 2 hours ago
Chile international denied entry to US to join his teammates
Chile international denied entry to US to join his teammates
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Denis Oliech lands City Hall post
Denis Oliech lands City Hall post
Sports 8 hours ago
Redemption moment for K’Ogalo as they host Yanga
Redemption moment for K’Ogalo as they host Yanga
Football 2 hours ago
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
World Cup 2018 10 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES