Celtics still hoping to re-sign Smart

345 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball By AP News:

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a basket during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. [Photo/AP:Credit: Bob DeChiara]

The Boston Celtics are still hoping to re-sign Marcus Smart. The 24-year-old guard is a restricted free agent and the Celtics are waiting to see what offers he receives, general manager Danny Ainge told the Boston Herald.

But, Ainge said he wants Smart to return to Boston. The Celtics can match any contract Smart signs with a different team.

"Don't know. Everything is in negotiations right now. But we want Marcus back," he said, via the Boston Herald. Smart has reportedly been frustrated by his negotiations with the Celtics. He may accept the Celtics' offer