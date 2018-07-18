England bowl in India ODI series

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding one-day international against India at Headingley yesterday.

England made one change to the side that won the second ODI by 86 runs on Saturday, with Hampshire batsman James Vince replacing Jason Roy after the opener suffered a finger injury while fielding at Lord's.

Vince was listed to open, having last played an ODI in October 2016, but he has been in superb white-ball form for Hampshire this season, leading the south coast county to the domestic One-Day Cup title and scoring 171 in their semi-final win over Yorkshire. India made three changes with paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar back.