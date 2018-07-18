England bowl in India ODI series
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding one-day international against India at Headingley yesterday.
England made one change to the side that won the second ODI by 86 runs on Saturday, with Hampshire batsman James Vince replacing Jason Roy after the opener suffered a finger injury while fielding at Lord's.
Vince was listed to open, having last played an ODI in October 2016, but he has been in superb white-ball form for Hampshire this season, leading the south coast county to the domestic One-Day Cup title and scoring 171 in their semi-final win over Yorkshire. India made three changes with paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar back.
Related Topics: ODI series international India Woin Morgan
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Kaya Tiwi School ready for national games in Eldoret
Sports 2 hours ago
Celtics still hoping to re-sign guard Smart
Basketball 2 hours ago
Chile international denied entry to US to join his teammates
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Denis Oliech lands City Hall post
Sports 8 hours ago
Redemption moment for K’Ogalo as they host Yanga
Football 2 hours ago
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
World Cup 2018 10 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Golf-action moves to Karen course as KCB tourney kicks off-sports-golfGolf 1 day ago
- Focus shifts to KCB Karen Masters tourneyGolf 1 day ago
- Career change: Thierry Henry makes shock announcement World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Manchester United set to sign Croatia starFootball 1 day ago
- ‘Controversial’ Maradona denies ill-health World Cup 2018 2 weeks ago
- The emotional Whatsapp message Zidane sent to Real Madrid stars to inform of his exitFootball 1 month ago
- Chelsea keeper Courtois: Latest news on the best keeper at the World Cup moving to Real MadridFootball 4 hours ago