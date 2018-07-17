Denis Oliech and Musa Otieno land City Hall posts

By Japheth Ogila:

Musa Otieno. [Photo/Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Kenya’s football veterans Denis Oliech and Musa Otieno to the County’s sports management committee.

Sonko announced the nomination of the duo after assenting to the Nairobi City County Sports Management (Amendment) Bill 2018, which he aims to use as a tool of revamping soccer management in the county.

Assented to Nairobi City County Sports Management (Ammendment) Bill 2018. The Bill gives way for formation of County Sports Committee that will oversee sports development in Nairobi. I’ve nominated ex-Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno & Dennis Oliech to be part of the committee. pic.twitter.com/u3Brqa29ZJ — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 17, 2018

On his twitter page, Governor Sonko posted: “I’ve nominated ex-Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno & Dennis Oliech to be part of the committee.”

The 2018 Bill triggers the formation of the county sports management committee that will steer the development of soccer in the county. This comes few months after former Harambee Stars international Denis Oliech flew to South Africa to undergo trials with Free State Stars to revive his career. Denis Oliech. [Photo/Courtesy]

Nairobi County Government has highlighted plans to build stadiums with Kariokor, Dandora, Jacaranda Grounds and Kihumbini being the focal points.

