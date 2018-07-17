PHOTOS: Manchester United launcH new home kit for 2018/19 season

Jesse Lingard [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have launched their new 2018/19 season Adidas home kit through the club’s official website.

The jersey marks 140 years since the club was founded and is inspired by the Railway Men of Newton Heath. The train track graphic references United’s original name; Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club.

The new kit is available from Adidas.com, United Direct and other official club stores only for a period of one week from today.

Here are the photos: Nemanja Matic [Photo: Courtesy] Romelu Lukaku [Photo: Courtesy] Paul Labile Pogba [Photo: Courtesy] George Tanner and Lee O'Connor [Photo: Courtesy] Phil Jones [Photo: Courtesy] Marcus Rashford poses for a photo [Photo: Courtesy] Lingard and Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

