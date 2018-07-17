Kabarak University Half Marathon set to be an annual event

By Ben Ahenda: Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 00:21 GMT +3 | Athletics
Abraham Kiptum paces to win the 21 kilometer men category during the 2nd edition of the Kabarak University Half Marathon on July 14, 2018. Photo/Suleiman Mbatiah/Standard

Kabarak University Half Marathon will after all become an annual event, officials have confirmed. 

Vice Chancellor Professor Henry Kiplagat confirmed the new development to a race that was being run for the second time in six years after the inaugural race won by former Briston Marathon champion Peter Kemeli and former Berlin Half marathon champion Valentine Keterin who failed to finish in the medal bracket over the weekend.

 However, he promised to make it better than the previous two editions next season in order to attract more of top runners in future editions. [Ben Ahenda]

