Focus shifts to KCB Karen Masters tourney

77 Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

South African based Kenyan Golfer Mathew Wahome makes a swing in recent event.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Action moves to the par 72 Karen course in Nairobi where 30 amateurs will battle in the 2018 Pro-am Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Karen Masters golf tournament from Today.

This will offer the local golfers a chance to brush shoulders with visiting Sunshine Tour professional and local professionals.

The amateur golfers, who were picked during the KCB Masters qualification rounds, will compete in the curtain-raiser ahead of the main event on Thursday.

The main event has attracted a field of 156 entries including 32 pros and four amateurs from Kenya.

The final of the $150,000 (Sh.15million) event, will end on Sunday.

“The tournament will soon become a pre-eminent professional competition in East Africa,” said KCB Marketing and Communication Director, Angela Mwirigi.

“ We expect a thrilling competition, and, hopefully, it will provide massive excitement for the fans.”

Meanwhile, Mombasa golfing family of Martin Wahome and his wife Alice were at the par 71 Sea link Mombasa course over the weekend to cheer on their son, Mathew Wahome.

The South African-based golfer was taking part in the annual Coast Open golf Championships. But just the 21-year-old player was not at his usual best as the coveted Barry Cup slipped through his fingers at the end of the two-day event.

Playing under pressure, Wahome lost to Railway Club’s 30-year-old George Felix in a sudden death match after his expected winning putt slipped over the hole at the par four-second hole, denying him victory.

The duo was earlier tied on a total of 148 gross each after the final round, which forced them to go for a match-play.