France beat Croatia to win 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow

France beat Croatia 4-2 at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, to win the 2018 Fifa World Cup champions and a second title in their history.

The vastly talented Les Blues were the favourites going into the final against a gritty Croatian side that had withstood the rigorous of playing all their knockout matches well into extra-time. 20 years ago, Didier Deschamps lifted the trophy as the captain of the French team. Today, he'll lift it as the coach.

And that quality shone in the clash played in front of an electric atmosphere in the 78,000-seater stadium just the river Moscow.

Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba’s stunning finish and a sumptuous finish by Kylian Mbappe coming after Mario Mandzukic’s freak own-goal was too much for the Croats.

Ivan Perisic drilled in on 30 minutes to bring Croatia on level terms after the early the 18th own-goal setback .

Although Mandzukic capitalised on an error by France goalkeeper Hugo Loris to reduce the deficit, it would prove to be a mere statistic at the end of tie.

Kylian Mbappe drives in France's fourth goal. Getty Images

France arrived in Moscow as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but their performance had not convinced many they would go all the way having struggled through the group phase.

Only after dispatching a poor Argentina at the second round that fans sat up to notice a French side that was gathering steam towards a fourth final.

A 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the quarterfinal and grinding out a 1-0 victory over Belgium in the semis, a final showdown against fatigued Croatia was theirs to lose.

Croatia started the match in the best way possible pinning the French in their on half.

Two of Croatia’s fullbacks Sime Vrsalko on the right and Ivan Strinic on the left played high up the pitch putting France under pressure early on.

Zlatko Dalic’s men responded well to France’s goal against the run of play with Ivan Perisic time and again dictating the tempo o the game.

Against the run of play, France took the lead in the 18th minute via a freak own goal by Mandzukic, who glanced into the top right corner from Griezmann’s swerving free-kick.

It was a sharp climb down from the ante Croatia had set having taken the game by the scruff of its neck from kick off.

And like it has been their determination throughout the tournament, Croatia found away back into the game at the 30 minute mark via Perisic’s brilliant finish.

The Inter Milan man hauled Croatia back to level terms in stunning fashion.

After being fouled way outside the French area, Luka Modric floated a dicey free-kick which Šime Vrsaljko headed across goal to find Perisic, who created space for himself to drilled in the leveler.

France, however, were back in the lead not long after via Antoine Griezmann’s clinical penalty.

France won a corner, which Griezmann whipped in at the near post only for Perisic to guide the ball away from Blaise Matuidi’s waiting head.

Referee Nestor Pitana needed the assistance of the Video Assistant Referees to call for the penalty amid protests from the Croats.

Croatia, who have confounded many here on how they have managed to keep themselves fresh throughout the tournament came back stronger in the second half.

However, France had different ideas, quickly wrestling the game out Croatia’s hands through quick fire goals from Pogba and Mbappe.

The Manchester United midfielder received the ball inside the Croatian box, but his initial attempt rebounded to him and calmly curled it with his left foot for France third in the 59th minute.

Croatia were rattled and for a moment looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

France dictated the pace of the game with Griezmann’s speed troubling the plucky Croats.

Mbappe picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, glided towards Croatia territory before sending a fizzing shot past Subasic into the bottom left-hand corner.

It threatened to be a procession to World Cup history for France until Croatia momentarily pegged back Didier Deschamps men with a goal of their own.

Mandzukic capitalised on on some shocking goalkeeping from Lloris to pause France’s celebrations.

A grand finish would not materialize anyway as France cantered to their second title, 20 years after their first on home soil where they had hammered Brazil 3-0 in the final.

With the victory, Deschamps became only the third man to win the Fifa World Cup as player and coach.

