Danny Rose had holes in his socks for a very good reason as England took on Belgium at World Cup 2018

Sunday, July 15th 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Danny Rose's eyecatching socks during England's game with Belgium. [Photo/Courtesy]

Danny Rose's choice of socks raised a few eyebrows as England took on Belgium in the World Cup third-place play-off.

The defender had numerous holes in his socks as he took to the field in Saint Petersburg.

It appeared as if he'd been forced to wear an old pair - or that the England kit man had decided to head home early.

But it turns out there is a genuine reason behind his decision and several Premier League stars did the same towards the end of last season.

Kyle Walker, who started on the bench against Belgium, followed suit, as he did while playing for Manchester City.

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku did the same, and was photographed with three large holes cut into the back of both his socks.

While in Spain, Valencia's Ezequiel Garay was recently ordered off the pitch by the referee to get new socks - the official clearly not a fan of the idea. Kyle Walker followed suit for the third-place play-off. [Photo/Courtesy]

The reason players have started doing this is because modern football socks are too tight for their own good, and well, some people's calf muscles are too big.

In order to release the tension around the lower legs, to prevent pain in the latter stages of a game, players have been cutting holes in their socks.

The phenomenon - for want of a better expression - appears to be a relatively new thing, and kit manufacturers will no doubt respond by increasing the elasticity for players next season.