Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Gor Mahia have been suspended from Cecafa Kagame Cup for two years over indiscipline issues.

The decision was reached in yesterday night's regional body executive committee meeting in Dar es Salaam after K'Ogalo players refused to take their Kagame Cup bronze medals at the National Stadium. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

In addition, the Kenyan giants will not get the Sh 1M prize money that they were supposed to receive after they beat Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga 2-0 in the third place off.

More to follow...