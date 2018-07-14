Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup
By Rodgers Eshitemi in Dar as Salaam, Tanzania:
207Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3 | Football
Gor Mahia have been suspended from Cecafa Kagame Cup for two years over indiscipline issues.
The decision was reached in yesterday night's regional body executive committee meeting in Dar es Salaam after K'Ogalo players refused to take their Kagame Cup bronze medals at the National Stadium.
In addition, the Kenyan giants will not get the Sh 1M prize money that they were supposed to receive after they beat Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga 2-0 in the third place off.
More to follow...
Related Topics: Gor Mahia Cecafa Kagame Cup indiscipline issues
Gor Mahia slapped with two year ban from Cecafa Kagame Cup
