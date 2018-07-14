Pogba offered “sensational Manchester United exit” by his Agent

By Brian Ukaya:

La liga giants Barcelona have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder who has had an impressive World Cup is set to start for France during Sunday's final against Croatia.

Reports had earlier indicated that was unhappy with his role under Jose Mourinho.

His agent Mino Raiola is said to have visited Barcelona’s training ground this week to negotiate a deal with the Spanish champions on Pogba’s possible transfer. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona had earlier on been interested in signing the lethal midfielder but he opted to remain at Juventus before he later joined Manchester United.

