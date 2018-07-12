Mbappe tweets and trolls England fans after Croatia loss, risks wrath of fans

Kylian Mbappe slides at the corner flag as he celebrates a goal against France. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kylian Mbappe has undoubtedly lit up the World Cup with his electric pace, sleek dribbling skills and three goals that have given him more attention in 2018 World Cup.

He took Argentina by their throats and put them to the sword when he netted a brace in the group stage match. His performance has signaled a new era of new generation in football, as other soccer greats in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stare at career sunsets.

Nonetheless, amidst this limelight is another garb of a player struggling to shed of controversy. While playing against Uruguay, Mbappe had a tussle with Uruguayan midfielder Dieo Laxalt and picked up a yellow card unnecessarily.

His ‘Neymarish’ antics then resurfaced in the semifinal against Belgium, when he had similar go with Belgian defender Jan Vertongen for which he was booked.

A character change in the 19 year-old was perhaps eminent. He had turned from a hero to a villain fighting to contain silly sideshows that threaten his reputation in the sport.

England fans perhaps criticized Mbappe for what many people considered to be an attempt to fit in Neymar’s shoes-emulating latter’s theatrics that earned him widespread criticism.

However, Mbappe may have waited for what he would term as the opportune moment to hit back at England fans.

The Frenchman posted a tweet trolling England fans shortly after their team was knocked out at the semifinal of the tournament, by resilient Croatia.

According to British media, PSG star tweeted: "I'm sorry.. because I love England but for those who sent me stupid messages and insults till now.. you deserve this answer now!" He added : "It's coming home, impossible".

Upon sensing that he could be courting controversy and perhaps opening leeway for more wars; Mbappe deleted his tweet but the hawkeyed social media remained with a copy.

Mbappe will lead the line along his teammates on Sunday when France takes on Croatia on the 2018 World FIFA World Cup final.

The youngster has been tipped to win the golden ball of the tournament owing to his contributions that have so far been splendid.