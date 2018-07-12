Serena sets sights on eighth Wimbledon title

As Serena Williams prepares for her 35th Grand Slam semi-final, the American star says a fear of failure is driving her bid for an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams avoided a major upset on Tuesday as the former world number one battled back to beat unseeded Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a Centre Court thriller. Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Italy's Camila Giorgi. [Photo/Reuters]

The 36-year-old’s quarter-final escape act set up a last four showdown with German 13th seed Julia Goerges on today.

Serena hasn’t won a Grand Slam since the birth of daughter Olympia in September and her last trophy came at the 2017 Australian Open.

“You’re only as good as your last win. It’s been a while since I’ve won a championship,” Williams said.

But the 23-time major winner is heavily favoured to end her wait this week, fuelled by the thought of suffering the painful sting left by her rare defeats.

“I hate losing. I mean, that’s no secret. But I feel like every time I lose, I get better,” she said.

Williams is playing only her fourth tournament since becoming a mother for the first time.

Having shaken off the rust following her lengthy lay-off after the complications with Olympia’s birth, Serena is on the verge of a 10th Wimbledon final appearance and 30th in all four Grand Slams.

“Everything right now is a little bit of a surprise, to be here, to be in the semi-finals,” she said.

“I always say I plan on it. But when it actually happens, it still is, like, Wow, this is really happening.”

With Olympia’s arrival and her marriage to husband Alexis both taking place since Serena was last at Wimbledon, this year’s campaign has a unique feel.

“It’s different now obviously because I have the baby. Being a mom is totally different,” she said.

“I just want to be more of that role model for my daughter, for lots of people out there that just want to be inspired.

“Here is some good news. Right now there’s so much bad news in the world. We just need a good story.”

Having won the title in the previous two years she played Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016, Williams, who missed last year’s tournament due to her pregnancy, has extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 19 matches.

In contrast, Goerges is in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.