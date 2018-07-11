Basketball legend Billy leaves painful note, kill self

345 Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3 | Basketball By Game Yetu:

Billy Knight while playing for UCLA. [Photo/Courtesy]

A famous basketball trainer and former UCLA star Billy Knight was found dead in Phoenix on Sunday after leaving behind what is believed to be a suicide note, media sources have revealed.

According to TMZ Sports, the 39 year-old basketball icon left behind a note screaming emotional tone saying that "probably my last message on Earth" ... and noting, "My time is up."

He is also alleged to have posted a Youtube video explaining his life that he described as full of depressions.

In the video, Knight issues an apology to his family and friends as well as a damning caution urging those who are depressed not to follow ‘his route.’

His body was later collected by the Phoenix Police. What killed him is yet to be confirmed as his body is yet to be examined to ascertain what killed him.

Nonetheless, there is a strong belief that Knight may have committed suicide judging from the sorry tone of his last message that he had penned down and posted verbally on Youtube.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

He starred for UCLA in 2001 where he played 33 games averaging 14 points, before moving to NBA’s D-League.