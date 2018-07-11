France reach World Cup final after beating Belgium 1-0
Samuel Umtiti's 51st-minute header sent an impressive France into the World Cup final with a 1-0 win over Belgium in an absorbing first semi-final on Tuesday.
Didier Deschamps' side will face England or Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as the French look to lift the trophy for the second time following their triumph on home soil in 1998.
In an enthralling tactical match, it was once again a set-piece that proved decisive with Umtiti's near-post header from an Antoine Griezmann corner settling matters.
Belgium took early control of midfield with France content to sit deep and eliminate the threat of counter-attacks from Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne.
But it was by no means a purely negative approach as the French offered their own danger on the break, perfectly illustrated when Paul Pogba’s delivery sent Kylian Mbappe racing towards goal and Belgium were thankful their keeper Thibaut Courtois was alert to snuff out the danger.
The first real opening came in the 16th minute when De Bruyne hooked the ball into the path of Hazard whose shot was just wide of Huge Lloris’s far post.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Hazard was dangerous again moments later when he cut in from the left and unleashed a rasping drive which clipped off the back of Raphael Varane and just over the bar.
From a Belgium corner, Toby Alderweireld tested Lloris with a smart shot on the turn but as the half progressed France began to create more.
Olivier Giroud flashed a header just wide and Mbappe set up Benjamin Pavard whose low shot was kept out by the outstretched leg of Courtois.
It was a fascinating first half and all that was missing was a goal but one came soon after the break.
FRANCE march on to the final of the 2018 #WorldCup. Samuel Umtiti's headed goal is the difference between the two sides. Le Bleus will face either Croatia or England on Sunday. FT: France 1-0 Belgium #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/Rk5Fh3YTYA — The Football Cult (@thefootballcult) July 10, 2018
From Griezmann's corner, Umtiti beat Marouane Fellaini at the near post and powered a header home to put France ahead.
Fellaini flashed a header just wide and Axel Witsel forced a good save out of Lloris as Belgium pushed forward for an equaliser and France hung on in six minutes of stoppage time to book their place in the final.
LATEST STORIES
Djokovic upbeat over top form
Nishikori predicts war against Djokovic
France pips Belgium to World Cup final spot
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid
- K’Ogalo eyes CECAFA triumph over Azam as Oluoch sounds war cry Football 1 hour ago
- Dele Alli reveals Welbeck shirt snub, his superstitions and odd-sized feetWorld Cup 2018 16 hours ago
- FIFA probes Croatian star over ‘anti-Russia comments’World Cup 2018 2 days ago
- Chelsea willing to sell Willian to Man United on one conditionGossip & Rumours 6 days ago
- Djokovic upbeat over top formTennis 1 hour ago
- HOCKEY: Telkom beat woeful VikingsHockey 1 month ago
- Subasic blames himself for death of CusticWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago