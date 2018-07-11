It’s young turks versus old guards

Wednesday, July 11th 2018 | World Cup 2018

Croatia's Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren celebrate after the match. [Photo/Reuters]

Youth faces experience when England’s young guns and Croatia’s old guard face off in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Moscow, with the prize of a return trip to the Luzhniki Stadium for the final.

England have not reached the last four for 28 years and have only once before reached the final, when they won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

Croatia have never gone beyond the semis, but after matching the achievements of their much-revered 1998 side, a richly talented generation’s luck may have turned in time to land the biggest prize in football.

AFP Sport looks at three key battles that could decide where the game is won and lost.

Jordan Henderson v Luka Modric

Just over six weeks on from Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Henderson has his chance to exact revenge on Modric and extend his incredible run of 30 matches without defeat in an England shirt - the longest unbeaten run for any player in England’s history.

Henderson’s leadership, discipline and distribution as Gareth Southgate’s deepest-lying midfielder has been key to allowing Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli to get forward and score goals in Russia.

Modric has played defence-splitting passes, scored goals and dictated the rhythm of the game during three man-of-the-match performances in the four games he has completed at the World Cup.

After a third Champions League success in as many years, Modric has even been touted as a Ballon d’Or candidate should Croatia go all the way.

Harry Kane v Dejan Lovren

Facing the tournament’s top scorer brings back bad memories for Lovren. He was replaced after just half an hour into a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham in October.

Kieran Trippier v Ivan Perisic

Trippier has been one of the breakout stars of the World Cup. Nicknamed the “Bury Beckham” for the similarities in the quality of his crossing to the former England captain, Trippier is rivalling Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne.