Kenya too good for Rwanda: Kenyans show no respect for their hosts

By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Batsman Cricket Kenya team Alex Obanda clear ball during the 4th Round of International Cricket Council World Cricket League Championship match against Hong Kong at Nairobi Gymkana on Sunday, Nov 20, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Obanda, Obuya, Gondaria and Rakep hit half centuries in high scoring tie

Kenya yesterday extended their good run with victory against hosts Rwanda in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) 2020 World Cup Africa B qualifiers at Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The Kenyan boys, who had struggled with the bat in previous assignments, seemed to have discovered the working formula as they set an unattainable target of 271 for Rwanda in their innings.

The Kenyan quartet of Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Dhiren Gondaria and Rakep Patel was on fire as they smashed half tons each as Kenya eased to an emphatic 123 runs win over Rwanda.

Electing to bat, the opening duo of Obanda and Gondaria anchored Kenya’s chase for a second win with a partnership of 84. After many failed attempts to send him to the pavilion, Clinton Rububagumya finally got it right as he bowled out Obanda, who had cracked six boundaries and six sixes for an impressive 63 off 22 balls in the seventh over.

Gondaria then partnered with Rakep for the second wicket that culminated in 61 runs but Rububagumya got Gondaria caught with his score at 56 in the 10.5 overs.

Patel surpassed the half century mark with one run but Orchide Tuyisenge got him caught in the 14th over to break his partnership with Obuya.

Veteran Obuya then pushed Kenya’s score with his 63 off 25 but Zappy Bimenyimana had him caught by Subhasis Samal in the 19th over with Kenya at 256 for the loss of five wickets.

In Rwanda’s innings, skipper Shem Ngoche was superb, taking four wickets as he bowled economically for 23 runs. Elijah Otieno 2/14 and Obuya 2/16 were also impressive with the ball for Kenya.

In another encounter, Uganda bounced back from their disappointing opening match loss to Kenya to beat Tanzania by 64 runs.

Ronak Patel starred with the bat for Uganda hitting an unbeaten half century to set the Cricket Cranes on path to victory.

Batting first, openers Hamu Kayondo 42 off 19 balls and skipper Roger Mukasa 42 off 33, steadied Uganda’s hunt for runs before Khalil Rehmtullah got Kayondo caught in the fifth over with their score at 58.

Ronak formed a second wicket stand with Mukasa to push their score past the century mark but their partnership was broken when Harsh Ramaiya bowled out Mukasa in the 12th over for a score of 104 with a loss of two wickets.

Ronak remained solid on the crease smashing seven boundaries and three sixes as Uganda settled for 184 for the loss of four wickets at the end of their innings.

Ramaiya was impressive with the ball for Tanzania taking two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Rehmtullah and Kassim Mussa took one wicket each.

In their quest to chase Uganda’s 184, the Tanzanian batsmen struggled to outwit Irfan Afridi, who was in top form destroying their top order, as he dismissed Abhik Patwa and Zamoyo Jaboneke on a duck and Rehmtullah 8 (12).

His bowling prowess taking down three for nine runs earn him man of the match award.

Dinesh Nakrani took two wickets for 24 while Henry Ssenyondo took one.